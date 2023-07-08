Make More Sales Advertising Goods On Sellatease Marketplace For Free

Making more money in your business equals the number of people you can reach, you can have the best product, but you might not make sales because no one knows about it. It’s imperative you take your business online by advertising on a top online marketplace and Sellatease happens to be one of them. Don’t bother about the cost because the marketplace is free for now.

Selling and buying on the platform is very simple, even a person who is not literate can use the website, thanks to the simple design of the platform. The website is one of the top marketplaces in the country with thousands of visitors daily. To start advertising on this website, you have to create a free account, this will give you unlimited access to the platform.

Create an account

New users must create an account on the website. Type https://sellatease.com on your web browser. Click on registration at the top of the website, fill in the required details, and click on register, and automatically your account is live.

Data required when registering or creating an account on the website:

Name Email Password Phone number

After registration, you can now post adverts on any section of the website for free.