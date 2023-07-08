EPL: David De Gea Announces Manchester United Exit

David De Gea has left Manchester United, the goalkeeper announced.

The 32-year-old’s contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season.

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters,” De Gea wrote on social media.

“I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years.

“We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers.