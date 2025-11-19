Barely 48 – hours after sacking two appointees for flouting his order to attend the just concluded national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ibadan, Oyo State, Governor Umo Eno, has warned that more heads would roll if such disloyalty persists.

Mr. Joseph Ekpak, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and Felix Ekuri, Special Assistant (SA), close allies to former Governor Udom Emmanuel, were spotted at the Ibadan convention, an action that drew the governor’s fury to remove them.

Addressing participants at the swearing in of the new head of the Civil Service (HoCS), Mrs. Elsie Anietie Peters, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Uyo, on Tuesday, the governor declared that his administration would continue to remain adversarial to appointees who would not commit their total loyalty to him.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent sacking of his two aides, who were spotted at the PDP National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo state, the governor said he would not accommodate any act of disloyalty by his appointees.

“You cannot serve two masters at the same time, those who eat on the table of the King must stand up to be counted, so anyone who is not willing to serve in a government area is free to go,” he warned.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Prince Enobong Uwah, said Mrs. Peters’ swearing-in reaffirms the administration’s commitment to positioning the civil service for greater professionalism and improved productivity.

The new HoCS, it was learnt, was named following the retirement of the former HoCS, Elder Effiong Essien, and has been urged to see her appointment as a call to duty and a decisive step toward revitalising the state’s administrative structure towards a seamless reforms process.

LEADERSHIP gathered Mrs. Peters, who hails from Ikot Akpandem in Eket local government area, was chosen to bring more than two decades of public service experience to bear in the running of the administration.

In her acceptance remarks, Mrs. Peters pledged to uphold the values of diligence, integrity, and accountability, assuring that she would work collaboratively with all stakeholders to enhance service delivery and promote a more efficient civil service.