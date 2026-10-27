Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has assured residents of the state that his administration had put measures in place to address economic hardship, provide skills training and create employment opportunities, with the initiatives expected to become a reality within the next one month.

Governor Fintiri gave the assurance yesterday during the inauguration of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement and the unveiling of vehicles at Mahmoud Ribadu Square in Yola.

The governor expressed appreciation to the people of Adamawa State for their massive support and confidence in his leadership, describing the support as a strong indication of the expected victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

He also declared his support for President Tinubu, citing what he described as the president’s good leadership, determination and sacrifices for the development of the country.

Fintiri said the president’s reforms across various sectors had made significant impacts, adding that some of the developmental achievements recorded by his administration in Adamawa State were made possible through the policies and support of the Tinubu-led federal government.

The governor called on residents of Adamawa State and Nigerians at large to collaborate with security agencies to tackle insecurity and end attacks across the country.

Speaking at the event, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Galadima, thanked President Tinubu for introducing policies he said were repositioning the country for development.

Galadima also acknowledged Governor Fintiri’s efforts in taking steps to reposition Adamawa State for sustainable development.

Earlier, the founder of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, who was represented by High Chief Engineer Kestin Pondi, said the movement’s visit to Adamawa was not only to inaugurate its activities but also to mobilise support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the movement was seeking votes for the president based on his policies, including local government autonomy, which he described as important to the country’s development.

Tompolo also commended Governor Fintiri for policies he said had placed Adamawa State on the path of development across various sectors.

He announced the donation of 35 vehicles to support the activities of the movement.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the PBAT Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekande Asuku, appreciated the people of Adamawa State for their support for President Tinubu.

Asuku urged residents to vote for President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, while also calling for support for Governor Fintiri’s senatorial ambition and other candidates in the elections.

In his remarks, the Adamawa State APC Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Bello Madagali, expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s electoral victory, attributing his optimism to Governor Fintiri’s leadership and the developmental projects being executed across the state.