Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu says President Bola Tinubu has approved 500,000 solar-powered lights for rural households in the South East region.

Kalu stated this at the flag-off of the Renewed Hope Light-up distribution of 26 33KVA transformers and 10,000 solar-powered lights and fans to communities in Bende Federal Constituency.

He explained that 42,000 households in the constituency had been earmarked for the project, beginning with10,000 which will be delivered before the end of two weeks.

“The first 1,000 has been done as sample. And that is why you saw representatives from all the federal wards of the constituency come to testify that truly, truly, it did work..

“The president is intentional in making sure that the objective of the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just hanging on air, that the people feel the impact analysis of the agenda.”

“What we are here to do is to drive that vision home by making it a mission that our people can feel and touch and experience light, that before now to many homes in Bende seems to be luxury, has been demystified.”

“And I want to tell you that, like they said, this is the first of its kind in the whole Federal Republic of Nigeria that 42,000 homes will receive lights in a federal constituency.”

In his comment, the member representing Bende South Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Ndubuisi described the project as a clincher.

‎The minority leaders of the House said:”Many people that I know in the community have been out of light for two years because their transformer packed up. And today, you’ve made them smile.

‎A representative of the firm handling the project Solar Systems Nigeria, Peter Oko, in his address said its benefits includes youth training and empowerment are multidimensional.

‎While assuring of the commitment of the firm to deliver quality and reliable service, he expressed appreciation to the representative of the constituency “for what you’re doing in this land”.

‎In his address of welcome earlier, the director general of Ben Kalu Campaign Council, Emma Trump Eke describe the project as the first of its kind in the constituency.