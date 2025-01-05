Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has formally presented a letter of appointment as Second Class Chief to Barrister Alheri Bulus Nyako as Tol Hoba in Hong local government area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Political Department, in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Buba, presented the letter on behalf of the governor on Sunday in Yola, the state capital.

He congratulated Barrister Nyako on his emergence as Tol Hoba.

In his acceptance speech, HRH Nyako, who expressed delight on the honour, pledged to provide an all-inclusive leadership and thanked Governor Fintiri for restoring the traditional stool to the people of Hoba.

He also thanked the Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hoba elders, and the entire people of Hoba, who contributed towards ensuring that the kingdom regains its seat.

Tol Hoba, therefore, solicited for cooperation from his co-contestants to the new throne and the entire people for the progress of the Hoba chiefdom.

Tol Alheri Bulus Nyako will on Monday proceed to Hong, the headquarters of the chiefdom, to ascend to the throne.

