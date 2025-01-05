Several persons were feared dead at Agbor, in Ika South local government area of Delta State, following a petrol tanker accident on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the petrol tanker fell by the First Bank branch in the town while the driver was trying to make a turn on the ever-busy old Lagos-Asaba Road that runs through Agbor main town.

According to videos seen by our Correspondent, some residents and passersby were helpless in trying to put out the flames as firefighters were yet to arrive at the scene at press time.

Several houses and vehicles around the scene were severely burnt, while some were still engulfed by the raging fire as at the time of this report.

Details Later…