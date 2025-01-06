Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has formally presented a letter of credence to the Toi Hoba, Barrister Alheri Bulus Nyako in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Permanent Secretary Political, SSG’s office, Ibrahim Buba, presented the letter on Sunday in Yola, the state capital, on behalf of the governor to the royal father.

He congratulated Nyako for his emergence as Tol Hoba.

While receiving the letter, Nyako expressed delight with the honour, pledged to run an inclusive government, and thanked Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for restoring the stool to the people of Hoba.

He also thanked the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hoba Elders, and the entire people of Hoba who have contributed in various ways to ensuring that the kingdom regains its seat.

Tol Hoba solicited cooperation from other co-contestants and the entire people to progress Hoba’s chiefdom.