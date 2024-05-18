Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that only the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will decide his fate for the 2027 general election.

Atiku disclosed in an interview with the BBC on Friday. He noted that it was too early to decide whether he would vie for the Presidency or not in the next election cycle.

He, however, noted that his recent meeting with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in thr 2023 elections, Peter Obi, could be a signal to a possible build-up for the 2027 general election.

“I’ve made it clear since last elections that if our party members have a consensus that South-East should produce the candidate, we would all agree. And if our parties also have a similar agreement, then so be it,” Atiku said.

Atiku confirmed the opposition parties’ possible alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections even though he did not provide details as to when they would seal the deal.

The former Vice President debunked all claims that he would retire from active politics after the 2023 elections.

“We fiercely fought even the military governments; let alone the civilian administrations. So, if you’re thinking otherwise, you might be dreaming. We would never retrace from fighting injustice and bad governance. I am not yet tired of the political activism,” he declared.