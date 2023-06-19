Group Laments Marginalisation Of Taraba Central In Appointments

A pressure group, Taraba Central Zone Youths Coalition For Peace, Justice and Social Development has allege that the central zone of the state has been marginalized in appointment of ministers since the return of democracy 1999.

Leader of the group Alhaji Bakare Dorofi alongside his members while addressing journalists in Jalingo, the state capital urged President Bola Tinubu to break the jinx by considering the area for ministerial appointment when he would be appointing news ministers into his cabinet.

Dorofi noted that the central zone was the first geopolitical zone in the state to have identified with the All Progressive Congress (APC) and has since remained the area where APC used to garner more votes for all presidential elections since the inception of the party in 2015.

Dorofi further revealed that out of 13 ministers appointed from Taraba state by successive presidents, 9 were appointed from the southern zone while 4 of them were from the northern part of the state, leaving the central zone with no single ministerial position.

“Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, Obadiah Ando, Selome Jankada, Idris Waziri, Joel Ikenya, Baba Adi, Bako Zaku and the recent past governor of Taraba were appointed ministers from the southern zone of the state.