Gombe State governor Inuwa Yahaya has rejoiced with the foremost business mogul Muhammadu Indimi over the conferment of honorary doctorate degree on him by the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) recently.

The governor who was among the dignitaries that attended the award ceremony in a press release by his spokesperson Isma’ila Uba Misilli said Indimi deserved the honour in view of his tremendous contributions to the economic development of the country.

According to him, Indimi has also contributed immensely to the education sector through his support to institutions of learning.

Inuwa described the business tycoon as an iconic figure who excelled in all spheres of human endeavour and who has impacted the lives of many.

He opined that the honour done to the philanthropist by the University of Maiduguri on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary was well-deserved and a reward for goodness.

He also described him as a proud son of Borno and a distinguished Nigerian who has made enviable mark and earned global accolades and recognitions.