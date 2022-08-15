Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN), has commended security agencies for the successful arrest of the perpetrators of Owo Church attack in Ondo State and senseless killings of innocent Nigerians in their place of worship.

In a statement signed and issued by the national president of the association, Hon Khalil Mohd Bello, which was made available to journalists in Damaturu, he advised all Nigerians to be steadfast in obeying the law.

He said the security agencies did a wonderful, historic job that deserved commendation not only by Nigerians alone but the entire civilized world.

He said, “We are appealing to all Nigerians to stop making a hasty decision/ comment or taking law into their hands when something bad happened in their areas but rather allow security agencies to do their job professionally.”

He appealed to Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu to pay compensation to the victims of Owo Church reprisal attacks whose relatives were innocently killed or lost properties that are the source of their livelihood.

He advised the security agencies and Amotekun who were said to have made some arrest in connection to the attack and are still detaining many herders to release them since the perpetrators of the criminal act have been exposed.