Taraba State governor Agbu Kefas has mourned the demise of frontline politician and former minister of Nigeria, Chief Mrs Salome Jankada, describing her as an accomplished politician.

Kefas said the late Mrs Jankada shattered the glass ceiling for women in politics. He said she is a trailblazer who became an icon of democracy.

Jankada, the former minister of women affairs under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who hails from the Takum local government area of Taraba State, died on 27th August 2024.

A press statement signed by the special adviser to the governor on media and digital communications said Jankada’s life radiated the hard work and determination of women who have broken the ceiling over the years in politics.

“She started her political career at the grassroots level as a councillor in a challenging election in Karewa ward, Yola, in the then Gongola state.

“Her legacy remains that of resilience and commitment to excellence,” he said.

The governor stressed that Jankada would be remembered for her forthrightness and sharp political wits, especially her profound love for people.

Kefas further described the late wife of the famous Doctor Jankada, who equally passed on a few weeks ago, as a disciplinarian who raised responsible children.

He said the late Jankada would be sorely missed, especially now that her wise counsel and guidance are most needed.