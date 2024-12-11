Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has refuted media reports of a kidnapping incident in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state. In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Lawal stated that he is unaware of any such incident and that the information provided to the media is inaccurate.

“I am not aware of that incident. I am here in Zamfara State; I haven’t heard about that incident,” Lawal said. “Whoever gave you that information is not correct.”

The governor explained that the state government has been working closely with the police, military, and other security agencies to tackle the issue of insecurity in the region. This collaborative effort, he said, has resulted in a significant reduction in kidnapping incidents, with the state not recording any such incidents in the last six months.

“Within the last six months, I don’t think any such incident has been reported in Zamfara State. Insecurity is there, but we are making conscious efforts to make sure that we handle that to the best of our ability,” Lawal added.

The governor also reiterated his stance on negotiating with bandits, stating that he is not in a rush to strike a deal with the militants. He believes that negotiations should be conducted from a position of strength, not weakness.

Lawal also weighed in on the controversial tax reform bills before the National Assembly, expressing concern that some less financially buoyant states may not be able to survive if the bills are passed and signed into law by President Bola Tinubu. He emphasized the need for a careful study of the bills to ensure that the long-term impact does not harm the states.

Overall, the governor’s comments aimed to dispel the reports of a kidnapping incident in Maradun and to highlight the state government’s efforts to address the security challenges in Zamfara.