After spending more than three years working as the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, will be going on a three-week vacation from Thursday, August 11 to September 2, 2022.

While he is away, his deputy, Bayo Lawal, will be serving as the acting governor.

It was gathered that the governor had on Wednesday wrote to the State House of Assembly to intimate the lawmakers of the development.

A source in the Assembly confirmed the development, however, adding that the letter was delivered to the office of the Speaker and Clerk around 4:33pm.

Since the beginning of the current 4th Republic, this is the first time a governor of Oyo State would be going on a vacation and transmitting power to the deputy governor to serve as acting governor.