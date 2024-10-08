Jigawa State governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has warned the newly elected local government council chairmen in the state against unnecessary travelling or relocating from their local government to another place.

Governor Namadi warned shortly after the newly elected 27 local government council chairmen were sworn in.

Governor Namadi told the chairmen that the era of relocating to Dutse capital, Kano or another place outside their area is over; they must stay with their people to respond to their needs as specified in the Nigerian constitution and APC manifesto.

“You are elected to lead the address of the challenges in your local government. Therefore, you must stay there and work to complement our efforts in improving our citizens’ social and economic lives to achieve our dream of making Jigawa Great.

“I’m also warning all of you to avoid illegal allocation and selling of lands, grazing reserves or forests, as well as any act that may cause the breach of peace and stability in your area and state.

Looking at the conduct of the election, the whole world can testify to our commitment to our promise of providing an enabling environment for conducting peaceful, free and fair elections.”

The governor, however, charges them with fearing Allah and leading their people with justice, transparency, and accountability.

In his response on behalf of the newly elected local government council chairmen, the Birnin Kudu local government chairman, Hon Muhammad Uba, promised to emulate Governor Namadi’s exemplary leadership, whose hallmark is service to humanity and transparency.

We will do our best to restore the confidence of our Leader, Governor Namadi, our party, APC, and our people. We promised not to let you down,” Hon Uba stated.

The outcome of the Saturday 5th October local government council election held in the state shows that the ruling All Progressive Congress APC won all 27 Chairmanships and 281 out of 287 councillor seats contested by 11 political parties in the last.

APGA won one councillor seat in the Margadu ward in the Guri local government. In contrast, the Accord Party won four councillor seats, including those in the Ajaura ward in the Taura Local Government, the Kanwa ward in Jahun Local Government, the Maiaduwa ward in the Gagarawa Local Government, and the Guntusu ward of Gwaiwa Local Government.

