Elisha Haruna Embugishiki, the Chief Security Officer to the Commandant of the Imo State Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mathew Sunday Ovye, has died in a fatal car accident.

The accident occurred on Wednesday along Makurdi Road while he was travelling from Owerri to Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Imo State command, CSC Chimeziri Lowell, confirmed the news to LEADERSHIP.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased officer was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. His remains have been deposited in a morgue.

The tragedy has plunged the NSCDC Imo command into mourning, with officers expressing shock and sorrow over Embugishiki’s death. Prayers are pouring in for the repose of his soul.