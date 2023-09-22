Katsina State Governor Dikko Umar Radda, yesterday, visited the commandant-general of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi, seeking more deployment of the corps’ personnel to flashpoints in the state to fight activities of bandits and kidnappers.

Governor Radda, who described his visit to the NSCDC boss as a move to solidify the existing cordial relationship between them requested immediate reinforcements of more armed civil defenders in the state, considering the level of threats to peace and security placed on their shoulders by bandits and kidnappers.

The governor, who lamented the shortage of security personnel in the state said, the development has thus impeded the expected success in the fight against insecurity in the state.

He praised Audi for his steadfastness, innovations and commitment to ensuring peace and tranquility in Nigeria, and revealed that Katsina State has trained and engaged the service of about one thousand five hundred (1,500) indigenes to assist the conventional security agencies:

His words, “I believe with the engagement of the locals in the form of civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), combined with the conventional security, we will go a long way in combating insecurity and reduce it to the barest minimum.”

Responding, Dr Audi told the governor that he had a greater role to play in providing maximum support that would help in curbing attacks and criminalities in states.

He assured the governor of the corps’ commitment to curbing insecurity by employing both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to achieving results.

The NSCDC boss explained that as the chief security officer of the state, he must adopt more robust and inclusive approaches in stepping up security.

He said, “Sometimes, these bandits come out from their hiding, hit a target and run back to hiding; leaving a devastating effect on both lives and property.

“We have our Special Forces and with scientific collaborations with other security agencies, the attacks will come to an end very soon.

The corps helmsman called on state governors who are the chief security officers of their various states to adopt more robust and inclusive approaches in stepping up security.

He assured Katsina residents of the NSCDC’s full cooperation towards boosting security in the state and commended the governor for the proactive step taken to secure his people

Buttressing that “No single agency can tackle insecurity, he called for a more inclusive operational strategy to end the menace,” he adds.

