Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has reinstated His Highness, Mr. Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, as the substantive Chief of Piriga Chiefdom in Lere local government area of the State, in compliance with the judgement of the National Industrial Court.

Speaking at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna on Wednesday before handing Mr Zamuna his appointment letter, Governor Sani said his administration believed in the rule of law, due process and justice.

It will be recalled that the National Industrial Court in Kaduna nullified the removal and deposition of Chief Jonathan Zamuna as Chief of Piriga on June 14, 2024 and stated that the action by former governor of the State, Nasir el-Rufai was “null and void.’’

The court also issued an order restoring the claimant to his appointment and office as the Chief of Piriga Chiefdom with all his salaries, allowances, entitlements and benefits of the office thereof.

Governor Sani, who congratulated the reinstated monarch, advised him to treat all the people in his Chiefdom equally, without ethno-religious discrimination.

Responding, the Chief of Piriga thanked Governor Sani for reinstating him to his throne, adding that there are 12 ethnic nationalities in his Chiefdom and they were all living in peace.