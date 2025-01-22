The Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, (FUNAAB) in Ogun State, in collaboration with Musarchy Farms, recently recorded bountiful harvest from habanero and bell pepper cultivation.

Chief Executive Officer of Musarchy Farms, Mr. Taiwo Ojediran, who disclosed this via a statement posted on FUNAAB Facebook page on Tuesday, highlighted the feat as part of the University’s contributions to addressing food insecurity in the country.

He described habanero pepper as a hybrid version of the Scotch Bonnet, known as ‘Ata Rodo’ in Yoruba language, stressing that the variety offers several advantages, which include its unique aroma, flavour, and affordability.

“With only 3-4 pieces, a family can prepare a meal, making it an attractive option for consumers,” he added.

He added that the pepper is sold at ₦4,000 per kilogram, making it significantly cheaper than market prices.

Ojediran also noted that interested staff of the institution can purchase the pepper directly from FUNAAB Integrated Ventures (FIV).

Aside from the habanero pepper, FUNAAB also recorded bumper harvest from bell pepper, a hybrid version of the variety commonly called ‘Tatase’ among the Yoruba people.

Ojediran said a kilogram of bell pepper is sold at ₦4,500, disclosing that the pepper has a longer shelf life and can be preserved for up to three weeks.

He encouraged students of the institution to take advantage of the partnership between Musarchy Farms and the University.

Ojediran stressed that the collaboration provided students with training opportunities in crop management, greenhouse fabrication, and installation, which ultimately prepare them for entrepreneurial ventures in agriculture.

More Photos Below: