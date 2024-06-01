Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has joined the Arewa Think Tank to commemorate President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office.

The event, held at the iconic Arewa House in Kaduna on Saturday, highlighted the President’s achievements and reaffirmed the strength of Nigeria’s diversity.

Governor Uba Sani praised President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to economic revitalisation, degradation of criminal elements, and support for Northern Nigeria. He also shared his administration’s efforts to forge unity among Kaduna State’s diverse population, rebuilding trust and reawakening the “Kaduna spirit” of oneness, hospitality, resilience, and innovativeness.

Dignitaries in attendance included Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia; APC chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande; representatives of the Bauchi State governor, and the Chief of Defence Staff, amongst others.

This celebration reinforced the power of unity and the progress achieved when diverse minds come together towards a common goal.

As Governor Uba Sani called for unity of purpose, emphasising that, “Our diversity is indeed our strength.”