The National Support for Youths Awareness Forum (NSYAF) has praised the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, for his commitment to innovation and unwavering focus on enhancing operational readiness, setting new standards of excellence in the defence and security sector.

Recently, Matawalle had accompanied President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, to attend the 2024 International Maritime Conference held in Lagos.

At the conference, Matawalle urged participants to come up with innovative ideas that will enable the Navy to discharge its functions and actualise Mr. President’s vision of a secure maritime sector.

The national coordinator of the group, Comrade Abdullahi Anas Kaura, said: “As we look ahead to the end of 2024, we envision a nation where the spectre of insecurity is vanquished.

“We are confident that with this relentless drive for excellence and continuous improvement, the defence sector, under your leadership, will achieve remarkable milestones. This ambitious goal is within our grasp, thanks to the strategic initiatives and forward-thinking policies being championed.

“This visionary approach is steering us toward a future where insecurity is a relic of the past.

“The comprehensive initiatives being implemented are designed to address the multifaceted challenges of modern warfare, ensuring that our maritime borders are secure and our naval forces are unparalleled in strength and agility.

“The emphasis on technological advancement, coupled with robust strategic frameworks, is creating an environment where safety and security are paramount.

“Your dedication to bolstering our Navy and, by extension, our national security, inspires confidence and pride.

“As we continue to navigate the complex landscape of global security, your leadership stands as a pillar of strength and assurance.

“Let us move forward with renewed vigour and unwavering commitment, knowing that under this leadership, our defense sector will not only meet but exceed the highest standards of security and excellence.”