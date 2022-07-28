The immediate younger brother to Ebonyi State governor, Mr Austin Umahi has rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment as the secretary of Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, Austin Umahi said that the appointment was good for job seekers or retired civil servants and not for his social status.

He urged anyone who is interested in the position to contact the governor. “As far as I am concerned, the position is still vacant”.

He said, “Let me deeply appreciate each and everyone of you that sent his or her congratulatory message and numerous calls for my appointment as the RAMFC secretary.

“I am honestly humbled by this show of love, however I regret to inform you that I declined the appointment because it is at best for job seekers or retired civil servant or better still anyone who loves the job and secondly, I am convinced that at my age and work experience it is not in doubt that I know what I want in life.

“Please if you are interested in the position do not hesitate to approach our indefatigable governor to do the needful because as far as I am concerned, the position is still vacant. Thank you and God bless.”

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that his rejection of the appointment may not be unconnected with the rescheduled rerun primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which will hold on Sunday, 31st July, 2022.