The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Bauchi state has asked prospective corps members posted to the state under batch “C” stream 1 to be vaccinated against the dreaded COVID-19 before reporting to the orientation camp.

Bauchi State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar said this during an interactive meeting with journalists in his office.

“A total of 200 persons will be allowed for registration per day. Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws and other regulations,” he said. The Coordinator said prospective corps members would only be allowed into the camp after being certified COVID-19-free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. He said that any Corps member who tested positive will be referred to the NCDC isolation centre outside the Orientation Camp for treatment. Namadi Abubakar also said that orientation for the prospective Corps members will hold from Wednesday, October 26, to Tuesday, November 15, at the State Permanent Orientation Camp located at Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area. He added, “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective Corps member to avoid overcrowding advising the corps members to be punctual”. He also advised them to be diligent and comply with the camping acceptable dressing code, saying that defaulters would also be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws, saying that, “Corps members are advised to strictly adhere to the camp accepted dress code, either physical training kits with NYSC crested vest, khaki, trousers, jungle boots, customized stockings, face cap and belt or ceremonial dress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Bauchi state has asked prospective corps members posted to the state under batch “C” stream 1 to be vaccinated against the dreaded COVID-19 before reporting to the orientation camp.

Bauchi State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar said this during an interactive meeting with journalists in his office.

“A total of 200 persons will be allowed for registration per day. Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws and other regulations,” he said. The Coordinator said prospective corps members would only be allowed into the camp after being certified COVID-19-free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. He said that any Corps member who tested positive will be referred to the NCDC isolation centre outside the Orientation Camp for treatment. Namadi Abubakar also said that orientation for the prospective Corps members will hold from Wednesday, October 26, to Tuesday, November 15, at the State Permanent Orientation Camp located at Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area. He added, “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective Corps member to avoid overcrowding advising the corps members to be punctual”. He also advised them to be diligent and comply with the camping acceptable dressing code, saying that defaulters would also be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws, saying that, “Corps members are advised to strictly adhere to the camp accepted dress code, either physical training kits with NYSC crested vest, khaki, trousers, jungle boots, customized stockings, face cap and belt or ceremonial dress.”

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Bauchi state has asked prospective corps members posted to the state under batch “C” stream 1 to be vaccinated against the dreaded COVID-19 before reporting to the orientation camp.

Bauchi State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar said this during an interactive meeting with journalists in his office.

“A total of 200 persons will be allowed for registration per day. Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws and other regulations,” he said. The Coordinator said prospective corps members would only be allowed into the camp after being certified COVID-19-free by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. He said that any Corps member who tested positive will be referred to the NCDC isolation centre outside the Orientation Camp for treatment. Namadi Abubakar also said that orientation for the prospective Corps members will hold from Wednesday, October 26, to Tuesday, November 15, at the State Permanent Orientation Camp located at Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area. He added, “Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective Corps member to avoid overcrowding advising the corps members to be punctual”. He also advised them to be diligent and comply with the camping acceptable dressing code, saying that defaulters would also be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws, saying that, “Corps members are advised to strictly adhere to the camp accepted dress code, either physical training kits with NYSC crested vest, khaki, trousers, jungle boots, customized stockings, face cap and belt or ceremonial dress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Bauchi state has asked prospective corps members posted to the state under batch “C” stream 1 to be vaccinated against the dreaded COVID-19 before reporting to the orientation camp.

Bauchi State Coordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar said this during an interactive meeting with journalists in his office.

“A total of 200 persons will be allowed for registration per day. Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC.