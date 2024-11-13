Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has appointed Dr Aminu Magashi as Technical Adviser for the State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Tuesday in Kano.

“In a landmark decision to strengthen Kano State’s humanitarian and poverty alleviation efforts, Governor Abba Yusuf has named Dr Aminu Magashi as the Technical Adviser for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,” Dawakin-Tofa said.

He said the appointment took effect from Sept. 28, adding that the governor emphasised Magashi’s impressive credentials and highlighted his decades-long dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of Kano underserved communities.

“The governor’s choice reflects his deep trust in Magashi’s extensive experience and proven leadership, recognising him as a pivotal figure in achieving the administration’s humanitarian goals,” he said.

The spokesperson said Magashi, with his over 30 years in development and humanitarian work, was well-regarded for his influential initiatives.

He listed his notable roles to include; serving as Chair of the AMG Foundation, leading the Health Policy and Planning Committee of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and being the pioneering coordinator of Kano State Cancer Care Centre.

“His strategic insights and leadership were also vital as Chairman of the health transition committee, where he collaborated closely with Gov. Yusuf to craft a transformative agenda for Kano State’s healthcare future.

“He also led the technical committee which supported the governor to develop his campaign blueprint in 2022,”he said.

With this appointment, Dawakin-Tofa said, Kano State had gained a dedicated advisor whose perseverance, humility, and honesty defined his career.

According to him, Magashi is expected to guide the ministry in developing impactful strategies that addresses the pressing needs of Kano’s communities, laying the foundation for a more compassionate, resilient future for all. (NAN)