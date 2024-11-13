Residents in Katsina State are grappling with severe power outages that have left communities struggling to meet basic needs.

The consistent blackout has continued to cripple local businesses, just as it triggered widespread water scarcity and jerked up prices for essential goods, creating deep challenges in daily life.

The power cuts have stopped the flow of tap water across the state, forcing residents to search for alternatives as prices surge.

A resident, Fatima Saibu lamented the rising costs of living, saying, “A jerrycan of water that used to cost N50 now sells for N200, and a bag of sachet water, or ‘pure water,’ costs N300. Even chilled water is now N40 per sachet.” With tap water inaccessible, families are currently buying entire bags of sachet water to manage daily hygiene needs thereby pushing household budgets to the limit.

As the problem persists, businesses relying on electricity have also been forced to shut down, putting many people out of work. Shehu Usman Abubakar, chairman of the Market Association in Fatima Baika Central Market, reported that over 550 machines and shops have halted operations.

“If you walk through the market, you will see businesses stalled and people idle,” Abubakar said. “With the added impact of fuel scarcity, it has become nearly impossible for traders.”

He appealed to the government for immediate assistance, noting that even though the state government hinted at plans to install solar power in the market, the traders need urgent intervention.

The prolonged blackout has also led to public outcry with the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Katsina, Imran Jino, indicating his intention to pursue legal action against the federal government for negligence following frequent national grid collapse that affected large parts of northern Nigeria.

“We hold the federal government accountable for this failure and demand justice for the victims,” Jino stated.

He urged affected residents to register on his social media platform, gathering evidence for a potential lawsuit. Jino added that the federal government, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KECO), the Consumer Protection Council, and other authorities would be joined in the suit to ensure fair compensation.

As the power outage continues, many Katsina residents are afraid that the long-term impact on businesses, employment, and community stability may be devastating while calling for government action to restore electricity and provide relief from soaring costs.