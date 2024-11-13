Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf will give Dr Aisha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s hand in marriage to Engr Fahad Dahiru Mangal.

The wedding is billed for this Saturday.

Dr Aisha is the last daughter of Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso is a former minister of Defence and governor of Kano State and was the 2023 New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate.

Engr Fahad is also the son of Katsina-based business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

On Tuesday, the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Sanusi Bature, issued a statement announcing the wedding.

The statement noted that Fatiha’s wedding is scheduled for Saturday, November 16th, 2024.

The families extend invitation to friends, families, political associates, and others.