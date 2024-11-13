The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has announced that construction on the much-anticipated Dei-Dei-Life Camp Road, which will span 17 kilometres, will commence soon.

Wike made this known during an inspection of the ongoing construction of 5-kilometre auxiliary roads in the Saburi community, located within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The minister emphasised that the project is at an advanced procurement stage, with 80% of the process completed.

He stated that the administration awaits a “certificate of no objection” from the Bureau of Public Procurement. This certificate is crucial as it will facilitate the project’s presentation to the Federal Executive Council for final approval.

“Once we receive the no objection certificate, we will quickly proceed to the Federal Executive Council for approval. We can officially initiate the Dei-Dei-Life Camp road project at that point,“ Wike assured.

The minister further confirmed that the existing construction project in the Saburi community is expected to be completed by December.

Despite challenges during the last rainy season, which necessitated adjusting the road project to include a new bridge, Wike highlighted the contractor‘s commitment to delivering the bridge and the roads within the stipulated time frame.

“I came to this location to inspect the ongoing work and oversee preparations for the Dei-Dei-Life Camp road, which will likely be awarded to the same company handling the current project. The community will soon see significant progress,” he noted.

Wike then addressed questions about his administration‘s broader governance strategies, stating that the provision of infrastructure, security, education, and transparency are all integral components of effective governance.

“Good governance entails more than just infrastructure; it also encompasses security and education. We are dedicated to being transparent and fulfilling our promises to the people,“ he said.

He further stated efforts to improve public safety and cleanliness in the city, highlighting the establishment of a task force comprising various security agencies.

“The workforce is hard at work, combating issues that have plagued our roads and neighbourhoods. We understand this won‘t be easy, but we are committed to making significant strides,” Wike added.