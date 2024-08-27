Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf has written to the State’s House of Assembly, seeking its approval for the 2024 Supplementary/amendment budget with N99, 221,503,569.90

The governor’s request was contained in a letter read on the floor of the House during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ismail Falgore.

While reading the letter, Falgore stated that the governor is seeking their approval in pursuant of Section 122(A and B) of the 1999 constitution in order to accelerate and execute priority projects aimed at improving the wellbeing of the citizens in the state.

He also noted that, from the Supplementary budget, N33,761,174,555.64 has been earmarked for personnel cost, N34,492,888,103.44 for overhead cost and N30,969,440,940.80 for capital expenditure.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the presentation of the letter to the House, the state’s Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Musa Shanono, said, “The initial budget of the state for 2024 is N437, 338, 312, 787. If you merge the original budget with the supplementary budget passed into law, it will bring the 2024 budget to the tune of N536, 559, 816, 357.84”.

While reiterating government’s commitment to focusing on infrastructural development, human capital development, improving the health and the educational sector, Shanono stressed that the supplementary budget will also cover the new minimum wage payment, among others.

Meanwhile, Member representing Nassarawa state constituency in the House, Hon. Yusuf Aliyu has solicited for the support of other lawmakers to call on Governor Yusuf to rehabilitate and reconstruct the Gwagwarwa Mini Stadium at Gawuna Ward in Nassarawa local government area to combat the rising acts of drug peddling at the stadium, and insecurity in the community.

According to Aliyu, the deplorable state of the stadium has made it to be taken over as one of the enclaves by the criminal elements, increasing fears among residents in that community.

He however stressed the need for government to give life to the stadium for sporting development and security of the immediate community.