People from the Taraba Northern senatorial zone have charged Senator Shuaibu Lau, representing them at the National Assembly, to measure up over poor access roads in the area despite having him as a third-term member of the Senate.

The constituents from Yoro, Karim-Lamido and Lau local government areas of the senatorial district called gave the charge during a live radio programme featuring the senator at Rock FM in Jalingo, Taraba State’s capital.

Callers emphasised that Sen. Lau was not doing enough to attract construction of federal roads to the zone to alleviate the suffering of his people who have found it difficult to access the roads.

The programme monitored by our correspondent witnessed callers lamenting that the state of the roads without significant efforts by the federal lawmaker.

“Our federal roads in the northern part of Taraba deserve immediate federal government’s attention; from Karim through Bachama to Biriri in Gombe is not accessible, Jalingo – Lau federal road which was awarded and work started since four years ago has since stopped, while the contractor is nowhere to be seen. We need Sen. Lau to act like other senators are doing,” one of the callers, Benard stated through phone during the programme.

Another caller, Mamayi, also lamented that, “The road from Jalingo to Numan has been so devastating over years, passing through the road is always a nightmare, apart from being dilapidated, criminals have taken over the road, making travelers jittery at any point and segment while traveling”.

Responding to the callers, Sen. Lau urged the constituents to direct the blames to the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi over delay in completion of Jalingo-Lau federal road.

He said the minister has since stopped construction firms from nylon roads construction to asphalt construction, a situation he said has forced the contractors to call for valuation and upward review of the contract.

The Senior Legislative Aide to Sen. Lau on Constituency Projects, Hon. Gidado Aminu while responding to questions from our correspondent regarding the roads, said Lau has been spending sleepless nights to ensure that Jalingo-Lau road is completed.

“When the minister came in office, he stopped all the roads contractors from nylon construction to asphalt. The terms and funds that made up the contract between the contractor and the federal government are no more the same, that is the reason the road has not been completed, the senator has been up and doing to let things work,” Aminu stated.