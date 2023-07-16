Sunday, July 16, 2023
Tobi Amusan Sets New Record, Wins 100m Hurdles At Silesia Diamond League  

by Affa Acho
25 mins ago
in Sports
Tobi amusan
World record holder, Tobi Amusan, on Sunday, won the 100m women’s hurdles at the 2023 Silesia Diamond League.

The Nigerian only caught American Kendra Harrison on the line in a thrilling race to set a meeting record with 12.34 seconds.

Speaking on the milestone, Amusan said, “It was not easy for me with injuries in my hamstring and my knee. But I trusted in my coach and my work. It’s all about the process. I just won this in a smooth style, I was just running. Honestly, I had no idea that I won when I crossed the finish line.”

Details Later…

