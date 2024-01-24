The professor of industrial chemistry and chemical engineering Femi Olaofe has called on the governments at all levels to cut down the cost of governance to stabilize the country’s economy.

The former university teacher who spoke with journalists in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on the state of the nation urged the government to be committed to payment of wage bills and new minimum wage for workers.

Olaofe said commitment to the payment of the wage bill and the minimum wage will help ease the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy on the workers.

Harping on the need to cut the cost of governance, he said, “How can you be buying a car of N160 million for a person, appointing about 300 special advisers and taking delegates on a jamboree tour of the Middle East?

“Why should the former governors be getting paid from the state coffer, what for? They were governors for a maximum of eight years and will be earning salaries for life. What we need to be doing now is how to cut down and reduce the cost of governance.”

Advising those in government and politics to stop amassing wealth and prosperities they cannot sustain he said, “they keep acquiring more than what they need. The point is that we don’t learn from what is happening around us.”