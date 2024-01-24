Minister of solid minerals, Dele Alake, has lauded Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the way he handled the issue of last Tuesday’s explosion that happened at the Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Alake, who gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to Makinde at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, said after visiting the site of the incident and commiserating with them, their families and loved ones.

He said there was a need for him to pay a courtesy call on the governor who he said had done a commendable job.

The minister said, ‘’After going through the site and going to the hospital to see the victims and to commiserate with them, their families and loved ones, there is need for me to pay a courtesy call on the governor who has done commendable job in terms of speed of his response to this unfortunate incident.

‘’Recall that I told you that the President put a phone call to him, to commend him and sympathise with him and the people of the state and the victims and also issued a statement after expressing his own sentiments.

‘’So, this is a combination of the establishment and acknowledgement of the federal government of what the Oyo State Governor and government have done.’’