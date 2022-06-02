With the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended hands of fellowship to other aspirants and stakeholders especially from the Southeast, to eschew sentiments and rally round former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, to oust the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

According to him, consigning the events of the just-concluded primary to the past and forging a common front in unity could fetch victory for the PDP at the general elections.

He, therefore, assured Nigerians that the PDP was better prepared to salvage the country from its present economic and security challenges.

Governor Emmanuel declared this on his arrival at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, from the weekend’s convention in Abuja.

He said at a time like this, Nigeria needs a visionary and creative leader who is prepared to proffer solutions to the prevailing socio-economic challenges, pointing out that all the presidential aspirants in PDP were qualified to offer their best in the race, but only one must win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel, who was one of the contenders, told Correspondents’ that his decision to join the race was borne out of his desire to bring his vast experience in public service to bear in rescuing the country.

His words: “While I was vying for the presidential seat in the primaries, I made one thing clear that I am only making myself available, that if God wants to use me, I will partner to rescue and restore Nigeria.

“The situation today in Nigeria needs someone who is creative, who has the capacity, the exposure, the knowledge, the sincerity of purpose and also who has the love for the people, because we can’t be challenged when we have people.

‘’All of us that went in for the Presidential primaries in PDP are capable to take Nigeria out of where we are. The quest is not about our selfish interests; it is about the future generations unborn, that is why we are out to tell Nigerians that we are ready to salvage the situation.”

The governor however, appealed to all aspirants and party faithful to work together towards the success and return of PDP to leadership at the centre, assuring that the party will deploy it resources in rebuilding the nation’s economy, and thanked Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians for supporting him.

“Let me make an appeal, all of us can come back as a team to work for the success of the party, once the party takes centrestage I am sure every one of us will have what to contribute”, he said.

The governor further assured Akwa Ibom people that his administration was poised towards the completion of all ongoing projects before the end of his administration.

“We have put enough things on ground, the foundation of what will actually bring back the economic growth of this state.

“We have a lot to show, we are ending well, we are ending strong, watch what will happen in the next 12 months,” the governor said.