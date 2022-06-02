Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has debunked rumours making the rounds on social media that he has converted to Islam. Jim Iyke Converting To Islam

The social media was awash with stories that the actor converted to Islam on Wednesday in Owerri, Imo State.

Some Muslims, reacting to the claim, welcomed the actor to the Islam.

But reacting to the fake news, Jim Iyke, who is presently shooting a drama series titled ‘Sin’, in a video on his Instagram page said he had no plans of ever converting to Islam.

According to him, the viral photos which triggered the claim were taken from a movie he’s currently shooting in Ghana.

“Let me quickly address the elephant in the room and go back to what I do best. I feel it necessary to address the rumour making the rounds lately.

”I made a movie in Ghana and it’s a movie about religious fanatic, someone took a picture from that movie and claimed I converted my faith.

”I respect all religions and I have no intention of ever converting my faith. I’m totally committed to my faith. I don’t understand why someone will do these but there is a certain line that you not be crossed,” the actor said.