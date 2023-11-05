Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has approved the release of N450 million as counterpart funding for the Nigeria For Women (NFW) project, a World Bank project targeted at empowering rural women.

Eno announced the approval when he hosted a World Bank delegation led by the country director for Nigeria, Mr. Shudham Chaudhury, at Government House in Uyo.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner in priority areas of agriculture and rural development, explaining that the initiative became necessary as the vision connects with his administration’s ‘ARISE Agenda’ blueprint.

“Most of the programmes like you rightly observed, compliment our ‘ARISE Agenda’. We are willing to work with you to ensure that we continue to scale up where necessary. For now, agriculture is the key thing the blueprint addresses. We can work with World Bank to scale up agricultural potentials and guarantee food security in the state,” he assured.

The governor said the state would make effort to close the gaps in the existing projects and explore more areas of partnership with the global financial institution for sustainable development impacts on Akwa Ibom people.

He said: “This visit has really thrown a lot of light on World Bank projects in Akwa Ibom, and I must say that in my five months in office, this is the first time I’m getting such briefing on World Bank projects that we are doing.

“On the N450 million that was supposed to be contributed, I know I have given the approval and I can tell you that in the next one week, we will disburse it.”

Responding, Mr. Shudham Chaudhury said his visit was aimed at sharing his knowledge with the state as well as giving an overview of the World Bank’s effort and support to Nigeria in furthering the development of the nation and sub-nationals.

He stressed the World Bank’s position concerning responsibility for the progress and solving development challenges which according to him, would lift Nigerians out of poverty, but that it would depend largely on governance and leadership at the state level.