Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, on Thursday, presented N642.9 billion appropriation budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Kebbi House of Assembly for consideration and passage.

Presenting the budget in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, Governor Idris said that capital expenditure represents 70 per cent, while current expenditure accounts for 25 per cent of the total budget sum.

Idris said the top priorities of the budget would be given to basic education, agriculture, health, infrastructure development, and empowerment, among others.

The governor thanked the lawmakers and his executive members for their unwavering support of his administration, saying the support had facilitated the government’s tremendous successes in the state.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman-Zuru assured the governor that the House would give the budget a speedy deliberation and passage.

He also thanked the governor for the harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislature that has existed since the inception of his administration.