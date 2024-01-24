Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has constituted a Taskforce on Health Sector Revitalization in the State with Professor Aliyu Usman El-nafaty as the Chairman.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who made this known in a statement, said the Taskforce comprises individuals who were appointed based on their proven abilities, loyalty and integrity.

They include: Dr. Abdulrahman Shuaibu, Executive Secretary of Gombe State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Abubakar Musa, Executive Secretary Gombe State Contributory Health Care Scheme (Go-Health), Dr. Mohammed Garba Buwa from the Ministry of Health, Arc. Yakubu Mamman from the Ministry of Works, Housing, and Transport, Mohammed Bappa from Gombe State Health Services Management Board.

Others are QS Ahmed Mohammed Kabir, Project Procurement Consultant, Mrs. Rose Andrew from the Ministry of Health, and Pharm. Jalo Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health who will serve as the Secretary.

The Committee’s Terms of Reference include a comprehensive review of the operational framework concerning human resources in the health sector to address workforce distribution across different tiers of the State’s health system.

Also, the Taskforce is tasked with recommending immediate measures to bridge the health workforce gap, evaluating ongoing projects in the health sector, conducting a needs assessment of key health facilities, and proposing improvements for their establishment.

The Committee, with a mandate of 30 days, will harmonize the health sector’s value chain for enhanced results and offer any other recommendations it deems useful.

Gombe Inuwa expresses confidence in the Committee’s ability to successful execute this vital assignment, urging members to bring to bear, their expertise for the betterment of the health sector in Gombe State. The Committee’s findings and recommendations are expected to be submitted in a comprehensive report within the stipulated timeframe.