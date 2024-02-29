Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya has presented a cash donation of N2.6 million and relief materials as immediate intervention to victims of the 34 Mobile Police Barracks inferno which razed down a complete block housing 26 households.

The governor presented the donation when he was represented by a high-powered government delegation led by his deputy, Manassah Daniel Jatau to commiserate with the victims.

Presenting the donation to the victims at Unit 34 Police Mobile Force Base Kwami, the deputy governor lamented over the devastating effect of the inferno especially at a time of economic hardship which he said would further compound the problem people are passing through.

Jatau said Governor Yahaya and the entire administration was deeply touched by the unfortunate incident and has directed them to identify with the victims by visiting them and bringing relief materials as immediate succour before other interventions come their way.

He directed the commissioner of works to, as a matter of urgency, mobilise his men to assess and quantify the ongoing structures for completion since the debris of the C-Block gutted by fire cannot be used for habitation.

Jatau presented the cash donation and listed the relief items to include 75 pieces of mats, 100 pieces of mosquito nets, 50 mattresses and 100 blankets.

Other items are buckets, stoves and cooking pots each numbering 26 pieces, 52 wrappers, 50 pieces each of children male and female wears as well as 26 bags of maize and 10 cartons of bathing soap.

In his response, the commanding officer, Unit 34 Police Mobile Force, Gombe, ACP Kabiru Abubakar Randawa said the ugly fire disaster happened on the 14th of February, 2024 razing down a complete block housing 26 families leaving the victims homeless, and helpless.

He said the victims were now either taking refuge in their colleagues’ houses or in the mosque and church in the barracks.