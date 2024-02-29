Police have arrested a fleeing suspect, Ismail Rabiu, aka Risi, linked with the kidnap and murder of 14-year-old Abdullahi Sani of Hotoron, Fulani Quarter of Kano State.

This is contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the command’s spokesman, SP Haruna Kiyawa, a copy of which is made available to newsmen in Kano.

“The Kano State Police command is pleased to announce a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the heinous kidnapping and murder case that occurred on February 08, 2024 at about 11:00am, at Hotoron Fulani Quarters, Kano” part of the statement reads.

The command’s spokesman further disclosed that, “after thorough investigations and relentless efforts, the command has successfully apprehended the fleeing suspect, Ismail Rabiu, male, a.k.a Risi, believed to be a key individual involved in this despicable crime.

“You will recall that on February 12, 2024 the prime suspect, Ismail Adamu, aged 22 years old, of Mariri Quarters in the kidnapping and subsequent tragic murder of one Abdullahi Sani, aged 14 years old, ‘male’, of Hotoron Fulani Quarters Kano was arrested.

“During the investigation, the suspect identified the said Ismail Rabiu a.k.a Risi as his accomplice in the commission of the offence. Both the suspects confessed to the crime and will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

“The commissioner of police reiterates the unwavering commitment of the command to protect the lives and properties of the residents of Kano State.

“He said such criminal activities will not be tolerated, and the law will take its due course to ensure that justice prevails.

“While appreciating those who assisted with the information that led to the arrest of the suspects, also extended heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this challenging time.”