Real estate company, Revolution Plus Property has reacted to the allegations made against the firm by one Kayode Oladipo in a viral video clip over 20 plots of land he purportedly bought in 2017 without any physical allocation of the said plots.

The company’s management, disclosing this in a meeting facilitated by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, LASRERA on the directive of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, stated that the allegations made by Kayode Oladipo, that the Company collected the sum of N40 million from him without allotting him the land he paid for is false.

According to the company, Kayode Oladipo admitted upon questioning that he didn’t pay the sum of N40 million as alleged in the viral video but paid the sum of N18 million, adding that he lost his job at a point and could not proceed with payment of the required fees as expected and within the stipulated time frame.

The GED, Revolution Plus Property, Tolulope Onalaja refuted the claims of the N18 million allegedly paid by Kayode Oladipo, stating with evidence that the total sum paid to the Company was N16.75 million.

Speaking at the meeting, the Lagos State commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu Fatai appealed to both parties to tow the part of peace, and it was decided that Kayode Oladipo would do a video the next day appreciating the Lagos State government for mediating and resolving the issue, in the said video, Kayode Oladipo will do a retraction of his distorted allegations of fraud, and state emphatically that Revolution Plus Property did not set out to dupe, defraud or scam him and when the video is done, the alternative land promised by the company in the equivalence of the monies paid will be immediately allotted to Kayode Oladipo the same week the retraction is done.

The RevolutionPlus Property Development Company’s CEO, Dr Bamidele Onalaja, expressed displeasure at the slanderous coloration given to the video explaining that the company has been doing business for years and has continued to operate within the ambit of the law despite all challenges posed to the business in Nigeria.

He noted that Revolution Plus Property has served a lot of Nigerians in the Diaspora and had continued to work with the vision of the Lagos State government to attract investors from the Diaspora especially in the real estate industry.