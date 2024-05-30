Ad

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya CON, alongside the Minister of Transportation, Sen. Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, commissioned the newly completed Mega Motor Park in Gombe.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described the Ultra-Modern Motor Park as a landmark project that signifies his administration’s commitment to providing top-tier transport infrastructure for the people of Gombe State, saying the park will improve connectivity within Gombe and also position the state as a vital transportation hub in the north-east subregion.

The Governor commended his predecessor and senator representing Gombe North Senatorial District, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, for initiating the Mega Park project, saying the facility and other invaluable contributions of the former Governor to the progress of Gombe state informed his decision to name the park after him as ‘Ibrahim Dankwambo Mega Motor Park’.

“I would like to begin by acknowledging and appreciating my predecessor, the now Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, who initiated this project and for whom the project is being named after today. Naming this Mega Motor Park after him is a testament to our shared belief that governance transcends political affiliations. It is a recognition of his invaluable contributions to the progress of our dear state”, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said.

“Today’s commissioning ceremony is a culmination of hard work and dedication of many stakeholders and partners. I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the successful completion of this project. From the engineers and construction workers to the planners and task-force members, your tireless efforts have made this vision a reality. This is just one milestone in our ongoing journey towards progress and development. Our administration will continue to pursue projects that uplift our state and improve the quality of life for all the people”, the Governor added.

“When I came into office, I found the project at about 45% completion. Initially awarded at N3,290,059,824.70, it was revised twice by the former administration to N4,668,142,811.15 and N6,028,461,292.75 in 2016 and 2018 respectively. In 2020, my administration revised the contract to N7,658,638,251.73 and added additional features including the trailer park to further enhance the functionality of the park”.

In his remarks, the Minister of Transportion, Sen. Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the successful completion and commissioning of the Mega Motor Park, stating that the project is truly unique and remarkable within the Nigerian transportation sector which he said points the way for other states to follow.

The Minister further commended the Governor for transforming the infrastructural landscape of the state by completing ongoing projects and initiating and constructing new ones, building on the legacies of the former Governors regardless of political differences while acknowledging the remarkable accomplishments of the Governor over the last five years.