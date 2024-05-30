Ad

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended Dr. Emeka Agbasi, the managing director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), for his efforts in maintaining federal roads across the country.

President of NYCN, Isah Ododo, who made the commendation in a statement yesterday in Abuja said, “We are impressed by Dr. Agbasi’s commitment to keeping our roads in good, safe, and comfortable condition, which is crucial for road transport.”

Established on November 30, 2002, FERMA has the mission to maintain federal roads effectively. The appointment of Dr. Agbasi on October 13, 2023, was seen as a positive development by key players in the road infrastructure sector.

“Agbasi’s appointment marked a new dawn, bringing in a home-grown technocrat with extensive local and international experience,” Ododo noted.

He said Agbasi has implemented several strategies to improve road maintenance, including preventive maintenance, process improvements, expanded funding channels, and strategic relationship building.

“His approach is transforming FERMA from a reactionary to a proactive agency,” Ododo added.

He said the progress under Agbasi’s leadership has been significant.

“Between October and December 2023, 1,059.20 km of roads were recovered, and 3,932.78 km were made motorable. From January to March 2024, these figures increased to 4,850.85 km and 12,014.75 km, respectively.

“These achievements highlight his effectiveness in the role,” Ododo commented.

He said “Operation Connect Your Destination” initiative launched at the end of 2023 aimed to ensure comfortable journeys during the high-traffic yuletide period.

“This program included reinstating failed sections and patching potholes, significantly improving road conditions,” said Ododo.

He said the success of this initiative even prompted legislators to request a similar program to support agriculture.

He said Agbasi has also prioritized the welfare of FERMA’s staff, recognizing them as the agency’s greatest asset.

“His commitment to staff welfare is commendable and crucial for the agency’s success,” Ododo stated.

He said under Dr. Agbasi’s leadership, FERMA has made notable progress despite resource constraints, as evidenced by ministerial performance reports.

“There is no doubt that FERMA is on the right track and determined to fulfill its mandate and support the president’s renewed hope agenda,” Ododo added.