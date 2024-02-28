Following through on his commitment to improving the lives of Gombe residents, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has spearheaded a transformative multi-billion naira project to rehabilitate, upgrade, and expand the state’s regional water supply scheme.

This ambitious project marks a significant milestone in addressing chronic water shortages and ensuring equitable access for all in accordance with Sustainable Development Goals No. 6 which seeks to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

With the project currently at 92% completion, tangible results are already evident. Three Mega Booster Stations stand tall, boosting the system’s pumping capacity. Over 160 kilometers of new pipelines reached previously underserved areas, extending the lifeline of clean water to communities once left behind. These vital additions are complemented by innovative multi-fuel booster pumps, capable of utilizing grid electricity, generators, and solar power, guaranteeing a more efficient and reliable water supply regardless of external factors.

Governor Inwa Yahaya recognised the pressing need for action long before this project began. Since the Dadinkowa Treatment Plant commenced operation 17 years ago, Gombe’s population has doubled, placing immense strain on the ageing infrastructure. Recognizing this critical challenge, the Governor’s vision led to the development of this comprehensive solution.

In collaboration with the SURWASH project, the state government concluded plans for the installation of

District Area Meters at strategic location to help pinpoint areas with illegal connections, leakages, and other issues, allowing the government to take swift action and ensure equitable water distribution. In addition, the plan also includes; creating and managing customer database, introduction of POS real time payment system among other initiatives.

Beyond infrastructure upgrades, governor Inuwa also prioritizes improved service delivery. Ten Area Offices have been established across the metropolis, each equipped with dedicated personnel and resources to address customer needs swiftly and efficiently. Collaboration with the Gombe State Internal Revenue Service and other agencies ensures proper bill collection, generating sustainable funding for future maintenance and expansion.

The governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability extends to tackling illegal connections, notorious for disrupting water flow and depriving legitimate users of their fair share. In collaboration with the SURWASH project, a pilot plan utilizing District Area meters is being implemented to pinpoint areas with illegal connections and leaks. This proactive approach ensures equitable distribution and empowers the GSWB to take swift action when necessary.

Governor Yahaya’s unwavering support for water supply in Gombe State is quite commendable. His futuristic investment in water supply demonstrates his dedication to the well-being of Gombe residents. Despite the prevailing economic situation in the country, the Governor’s commitment to a consistent supply schedule to the people is a testimony to the premium he attaches on water supply to the people of the state. Consequently, the 36th State Executive Council presided over by the governor approved the sum of one billion eight hundred million naira (N1.8 billion) to CGC firm as contract renewal for treatment of water from the Dadinkowa Dam for the year 2024.

Governor Yahaya’s vision, is indeed translated into action and his zeal to change the entire landscape of water supply not only in Gombe Metropolis and environs, but across the states is yielding positive result.

By addressing past challenges, implementing innovative solutions, and fostering community involvement, Inuwa-led administration is paving the way for a sustainable water supply system that benefits all residents.

To Dan Majen Gombe, access to adequate water is not only a need but a right of every citizen, and a task that must be done to ensure sustainable development in Gombe State.