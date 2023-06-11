Governor Kefas Consults With Grassroots On Appointments   

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has officially consulted his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and other stakeholders for appointments to form his executive council.

The chairman Taraba chapter of the PDP, Abubakar Bawa, disclosed this to newsmen in Jalingo yesterday while clarifying issues on appointments to form the state executive council.

Bawa said the governor had already communicated to the state headquarters of the PDP to reach out to stakeholders at local government and ward levels to find the best hands that would form the executive council to provide quality dividends of democracy for the people.

He said the directive from the governor had enabled the party to include traditional rulers, party members, religious bodies and other people in the state to identify persons in their various communities of quality representation.