Kaduna Governor Woos Kuwait, Qatar Investors

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has met the Ambassador of Kuwait to Nigeria, Abdelaziz Albisher, in a bid to form a strong partnership between the state and the Middle Eastern nation to attract foreign investments.

Chief press secretary to the governor, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, in a statement said the partnership aims to address social issues and facilitate investors’ engagement with the state, thereby fostering economic growth and development as part of efforts to make Kaduna a reference point of investment in Nigeria.

Shehu explained that the partnership is also expected to bring about significant improvements in the lives of Kaduna State residents by providing better access to essential services and creating more job opportunities.

“The meeting between Governor Sani and Ambassador Albisher took place on Friday, 9th June 2023, at the Kuwait Embassy in Abuja,” he said.

Governor Sani expresses commitment to promote sustainable development in the state by leveraging international partnerships like the one with Kuwait.

The statement said these collaborations would help enhance the state’s capacity to address social issues effectively and attract more investors, ultimately leading to improved socio-economic conditions for the citizens.