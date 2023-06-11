Support Group Launches Compendium On General Elections  

The Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS) Support Group has launched a compendium commemorating its remarkable journey of service and unity before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

The event, titled “Appreciation Dinner and Launch of NUFTS Compendium,” acknowledged the organization’s impact on the FCT, Kogi State, and the North Central region.

In her address, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, former Minister of State for FCT and grand matron & chairperson of the Board of Trustees, expressed her pride in NUFTS members’ dedication and acknowledged the challenging road to victory in the general elections.

She said, “On that mandate, we remain standing!!!” The compendium is a testament to NUFTS’ tireless efforts and unwavering dedication.

Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu paid tribute to the collective accomplishments of the organisation renowned for its message of hope and unity, saying NUFTS’ extensive outreach efforts reached every political ward in the FCT and provided essential resources to communities in need.

“They supported education for underprivileged students and facilitated healthcare access in semi-urban and rural areas.