Ad

To mark his first anniversary in office, the governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has commissioned 71 urban road projects.

This was the first phase of contracts awarded for the construction and reconstruction of roads in the state capital.

He also announced a second phase comprising 80 roads, adding that the government would construct a minimum of 10km of road in each electoral ward in addition to other major rural roads to ensure that rural areas were not left out.

He said the government had a policy of ensuring that all Trunk A and Trunk B roads in urban and rural areas were paved.

At the Mount Street/Umuchu Road junction in Idaw River, the governor performed a symbolic commissioning of the Idaw River, Uwani, and Coal Camp Zones, as the people of Idaw River celebrated the first road intervention project in the area in the past 52 years.

Ad More Details

The roads commissioned were Broderick Street, Silver Smith Street, Asata Mine Road, Ogbete—Jamboree -Ajogwu Road, all at Coal Camp; Emeka Ebila, Idaw River Secondary School Road; Umuchu Street, Omachiani Street, Iloh Franco Street, St. Charles Street, Umu Ohachie Street, and Ozoude Street; and Meniru Street and Mount Street Bypass, all in Idaw River.

Others were Bishop Anyogu Street, College Road, Edeozie Street, Kenyatta Street to Timber Road under Uwani Zone, St. Peter’s Road, Odudukoko Street, the Garki flyover, and four flyover ramps at each of the Garki and Amechi Awkunanaw flyovers, all in the Garki Zone.

Amidst drumming by grateful residents on Wednesday, Mbah said,“I am being informed that in the last 52 years, there has never been an intervention here. But I am telling you that you are the only reason we exist because our primary purpose of being in government is for your security and your welfare. That is what keeps us awake at night. That is what kicks us to wake in the morning.

„So, let me start by thanking God for a day like this. Let us also say to you that what we are witnessing here today is consistent with the pledge we made to you that if you gave us your mandate, we are going to serve you with every fiber of our being.

„We want to ensure that you have access to every basic amenities. So, things like paved road, water, and electricity should be taken for granted. These are basic amenities and should be taken for granted.

„Last year, we flagged off the construction of 71 urban roads. Today, we are commissioning those roads as part of the interventions.

„But you haven‘t seen anything yet. The 71 roads are just phase one. We are about to embark on another 80 roads construction.

„Beyond that, it is also heartwarming for us to note here that we are not leaving our rural communities behind. We plan to do 10 kilometers per ward across the 260 wards.“

At St. Peter‘s Road, Gariki, Awkunanaw, the governor assured residents of Idaw River, Awkunanaw, and any part of Enugu yet to get pipe-borne water that the government was equally working day and night to complete the reticulation work that would bring water to them.

The managing director of the construction firm Comag Steel and Construction Ltd., Chief Cosmas Agu, urged people to avoid dumping refuse in the drainage or taking other actions that could adversely affect the roads.

A leader of the Idaw River residents, Evangelist Hilary Ayichi, said Mbah had done for the people of Idaw River what no other leader had thought wise to do for about 50 years.