Finchglow Travels has been honoured with the prestigious Delta Airlines Top Sales Agency Award for 2023.

The award presentation took place in Lagos with top executives from Delta Airlines and Finchglow Travels in attendance to celebrate this significant achievement.

LEADERSHIP reports that Finchglow Travels has been previously recognised by British Airways Top Performing Agency in 2023, Delta Airlines Platinum Agent for Excellence in 2022, RwandAir’s awardee for support and outstanding performance in 2022.

Speaking after the award, the managing director, Finchglow Travels, Ezekiel Ikotun, said the award was a testament to the strong partnership and exceptional performance of Finchglow Travels in promoting Delta Airlines’ services.

According to him, the award acknowledged the company’s outstanding sales achievements and commitment to delivering unparalleled travel solutions to its clients.

He said, “Being recognised as Delta Airlines’ Top Sales Agency is a significant milestone for us. It underscores our strategic efforts in the travel industry and highlights our capability to drive substantial sales growth. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with Delta Airlines and further enhancing our service offerings to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” Ikotun said.

After the presentation, the group managing director, Finchglow Holdings, Bankole Bernard, expressed his gratitude and pride in the team’s accomplishments.

“This award is a remarkable recognition of our dedication to excellence and strong partnership with Delta Airlines. It reflects our commitment to providing top-notch travel services and our relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction.

I am immensely proud of the Finchglow Travels team for their hard work and dedication,” said Bernard.

General manager Sales, Middle East, Africa and India for Delta Airlines, Manoj Kuriakose praised Finchglow Travels for their exceptional performance and the value they bring to their partnership. The award underscores the mutual commitment to excellence and innovation in the travel industry.