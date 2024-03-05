Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah has commissioned several roads, water, and skills acquisition projects as well as legislative building constructed by the Nsukka local government chairman, Barr. Walter Ozioko.

Some of the projects commissioned at the weekend by the governor are a standard commercial borehole at Opi Junction, 850-metre asphalted Cold Room Road, 400-metre asphalted Onudialoke Road, 900-metre asphalted Lejja Park-Amaeze Road, Governor Peter Mbah Skill Acquisition Centre and a modern legislative complex in Nsukka town.

The governor, who said the projects aligned with the objectives of his administration to bring development to all the nooks and crannies of the state, commended the chairman for the laudable projects.

He said his administration was intentional about creating the right infrastructure and environment for businesses to thrive, calling on investors to seize the opportunity afforded by the state to invest.

Governor Mbah, who was represented by the deputy governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, stressed that water, skill acquisition, education and critical infrastructure are receiving attention by the government which would improve the standard of living of citizens and attract investors to the state.

Noting that the projects would be of immense benefits to the people of the areas as they could now drive on asphalt roads, move their produce and goods to market and also improve the man hours of an average worker, the governor added that efforts were on ground to speed up the completion of the ongoing smart school projects across the state.

According to him, the smart schools, which are tailored towards skills acquisition and expansion of curriculum for hard skills, will have centres for artificial intelligence, robotics, digital technology, computer and science laboratories, interactive smart boards, clinic, including facilities for students with special needs.

Explaining the idea behind the smart schools, Mbah said the older generation lacks most of the skills that would drive the industrial revolution the state is anticipating through private sector driven economy.

Students that are presently enrolled in the schools and youths who are undergoing digital and analytics trainings, the governor said, would have the requisite skills that private investors needed.

While appreciating the people for their support in the last general elections, the governor reiterated his commitment to spread development across the state, saying the council chairman had shown good leadership qualities and encouraging performance.

“What Walter Ozioko has done is a signpost of what is on its way. He has created access roads, provided water and built a centre for skills acquisition. We are happy with his achievements,” the governor added.

He also lauded investors in the state for considering Enugu as their preferred destination, assuring that the administration would continue to strengthen relationship with them through the right security and environmental framework.

Earlier, the council chairman appreciated the governor for his support throughout the period of the projects even as he said the local government had already keyed into Governor Mbah’s philosophy of disruptive innovation which is “fast turning Enugu State into the attraction of the world”.